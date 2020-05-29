Ford, Camie

Apr 8, 1943 - May 22, 2020

Carolyn Ann Mitton Ford (Camie) of Marion, Boston and Sarasota, FL passed away Friday, May 22nd, 2020, at the age of 77 after a long illness. She was a graduate of The Windsor School and George Washington University.

She is survived by her husband, Albert F. Ford II, four children: Jennifer Church Dwinell Scala, Elise Richardson Dwinell-Koves, Albert F. Ford III, William Allen Ford, as well as three stepchildren: Darby Ford Valentini; Emily Ford Hinds; Andrew Albert Ford. Additionally, Camie is survived by three grandchildren, five-step Grandchildren and a brother, Edward John Mitton of Reisterstown, MD.

She was a fashion and jewelry designer, T.V. personality and gracious hostess, great skier, sailed the oceans, traveled the world and was the best mother any child could want.

A late summer funeral is planned.



