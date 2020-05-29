Camie Ford
1943 - 2020
Ford, Camie
Apr 8, 1943 - May 22, 2020
Carolyn Ann Mitton Ford (Camie) of Marion, Boston and Sarasota, FL passed away Friday, May 22nd, 2020, at the age of 77 after a long illness. She was a graduate of The Windsor School and George Washington University.
She is survived by her husband, Albert F. Ford II, four children: Jennifer Church Dwinell Scala, Elise Richardson Dwinell-Koves, Albert F. Ford III, William Allen Ford, as well as three stepchildren: Darby Ford Valentini; Emily Ford Hinds; Andrew Albert Ford. Additionally, Camie is survived by three grandchildren, five-step Grandchildren and a brother, Edward John Mitton of Reisterstown, MD.
She was a fashion and jewelry designer, T.V. personality and gracious hostess, great skier, sailed the oceans, traveled the world and was the best mother any child could want.
A late summer funeral is planned.

Published in Herald Tribune from May 29 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
