Steckler Jones,
Candice
July 11, 1954 - October 6, 2019
Candice Steckler Jones, July 11, 1954 - October 6, 2019. Beloved wife of Gary Jones, daughter of Donald and Jean Steckler, survived by her husband, her mother and her brothers John and Donald. Candice began her career in hotel management and marketing, working in the US, China, Japan and Singapore. She established Far Horizons Tourism in 1998 and developed it into a premier medical conference and convention business with worldwide offices in London, Miami, Monte Carlo and Sarasota. She married Gary in 2000 and the two were inseparable. Her passions were sailing, fashion, innovative world cuisine, Formula 1 motor racing and MotoGP motorcycle racing. Her faith was unquestionable. She left a mark on all she met, a loving woman whose radiant smile captivated all who knew her. She will be deeply missed by her husband, family and friends. Funeral services will be 10am Saturday, October 12 at Toale Brothers Home at 40 N. Orange Ave. Flowers may be sent to the funeral home.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019