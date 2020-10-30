Clayton, Carl

Feb. 21, 1935 - Oct. 24, 2020

Carl Clayton, a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at age 85. He was born in New Orleans, Louisiana, married the love of his life Evon. He attended Louisiana State University and raised his three boys in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

He began a successful real estate career in Louisiana where he built apartments, subdivisions, and residential properties and developed the Marriott, Sheraton, and the De La Poste hotels in New Orleans before moving to Florida in 1986 where he developed Ashley Subdivision. He was on the board of the Salvation Army in Baton Rouge and Sarasota for most of his adult life and credited them for helping him as a struggling teenager. He was also a clown with the Shriners and a Freemason.

Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Evon Clayton (Dixon); son, Duane Clayton and wife Linda (Jones); son, Keith Clayton and wife Kathleen (Donahue); son, Lance Clayton; grandchildren, Ashley Gillett (Clayton) and husband Mason Gillett, Ryan Clayton, Courtney Clayton, Kayla Clayton, David Clayton; great-grandchildren Lacey Gillett and Brinley Gillett and in-laws Sandra (Dixon) and James Savoy.

He is preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Ann Clayton (Sweat).

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Salvation Army, PO Box 2792, Sarasota, FL 34230.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store