1/1
Carl Clayton
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clayton, Carl
Feb. 21, 1935 - Oct. 24, 2020
Carl Clayton, a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at age 85. He was born in New Orleans, Louisiana, married the love of his life Evon. He attended Louisiana State University and raised his three boys in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
He began a successful real estate career in Louisiana where he built apartments, subdivisions, and residential properties and developed the Marriott, Sheraton, and the De La Poste hotels in New Orleans before moving to Florida in 1986 where he developed Ashley Subdivision. He was on the board of the Salvation Army in Baton Rouge and Sarasota for most of his adult life and credited them for helping him as a struggling teenager. He was also a clown with the Shriners and a Freemason.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Evon Clayton (Dixon); son, Duane Clayton and wife Linda (Jones); son, Keith Clayton and wife Kathleen (Donahue); son, Lance Clayton; grandchildren, Ashley Gillett (Clayton) and husband Mason Gillett, Ryan Clayton, Courtney Clayton, Kayla Clayton, David Clayton; great-grandchildren Lacey Gillett and Brinley Gillett and in-laws Sandra (Dixon) and James Savoy.
He is preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Ann Clayton (Sweat).
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Salvation Army, PO Box 2792, Sarasota, FL 34230.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
170 Honore Ave
Sarasota, FL 34232
(941)3714962
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved