|
|
DeRiseis, Carl
Nov 06,1933 - Nov 1, 2019
Carl Mario DeRiseis passed away with peace and grace on Nov 1st.
Carl was born in Greensberg Pa and is survived by his wife of 57 years, his two sons and three grandsons. Carl worked as a National Sales Manager for PPG in Pittsburgh and New Jersey. Carl and his wife retired to Marco Island Fl and most recently residing in Sarasota Fl. He will be greatly missed. Carl was loved by all his family and friends. The DeRiseis family is planning a private celebration of life.
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 5 to Nov. 9, 2019