Doane, Carl
Aug 11, 1925 - Sept 10, 2018
Mr. Doane was born to Carl and Hazel Doane in Beverly, Massachusetts, August 11, 1925. Mr. Doane served in the Navy in the Pacific theater during World War II. In 1955 Mr. Doane relocated to the Sarasota area and opened a motel on Longboat Key which he operated until 1970. After 1970 Mr. Doane operated several businesses and was a well-known businessman. In retirement Mr. Doane was an avid investor in the stock market and enjoyed closely following each days stock market returns. Mr. Doane is preceded in death by his parents and his wife of 32 yeas Barbara Thompson Doane. Surviving are sons Douglas and Andrew, stepdaughters and stepsons Penny Thompson, Lisa Thompson, John Thompson and Tim Thompson, as well as 7 grandsons and granddaughters 3 great grandsons and great granddaughter.
Services will be held on March 8th at 2:30 at Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 SR 72.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2019