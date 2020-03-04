|
Davidson, Carl J.
Apr 21, 1932 - Mar 2, 2020
Carl J. Davidson went to be with the Lord on March 2, 2020. Carl will lovingly be remembered by his wife of 61 years, Judith Davidson; his daughter, Cathy Bridwell (Larry); and daughter-in-law, Debbie Davidson. He will also be fondly remembered by his three grandchildren Andrew (Molly), Lindsey (Pierce), and Lauren (Christian); and four great-grandchildren James, Jack, Mia, and Luke.
Carl is preceded in death by his sister, Nina Myers; and his son, Mark Davidson.
Carl became a Christian as a young man, and his faith and trust in Christ were the guiding forces of his life. He loved sharing the good news of Jesus with others and was active in his local church.
A memorial service for Carl will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at 4:00 p.m., at Calvary Chapel Sarasota, 3800 27th Parkway. Donations may be made in Carl's honor to Global Serve International or Calvary Chapel Sarasota.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020