Carl Malachowski Obituary
Malachowski, Carl
Carl R. Malachowski, 89 of Sarasota passed away peacefully on July 8, 2019. Carl was a devoted husband and father and will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 66 years, Jeannette and daughter Carla. He was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Jim Roque.
Carl was a veteran of the Korean War and served in the US Marine Corps. He fought in the Battle of Chosin Reservoir and was awarded the Purple Heart.
Before moving to Sarasota, Carl and his wife lived in Naples, FL for over 20 years where they were active in the community.
Carl led a full life as a husband, father, and father-in-law. He loved to travel with Jeannette and will be remembered as a kind and generous man with a great sense of humor.
A Memorial Service is planned in the future at Sarasota National Cemetery.
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019
