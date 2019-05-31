|
|
Gage, Carla Ann
Oct 26, 1932 - May 16, 2019
Carla Ann (Reed) Gage, 86, of Venice, Florida, formerly of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away peacefully on May 16, 2019 in Florida. Carla was born on October 26, 1932, the daughter of the late David and Lyda Reed and was brought up on a rural farm in Elizabethtown, Kentucky.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Arthur Lewis Gage and a brother, Daniel Reed of Forsyth, MT. She is also survived by her five children, David Gage (Denise Gage) of Branford, CT; Susan Kling (Christian Kling) of Vanceboro, NC; Glenda Richards (Robert Richards) of Wamsutter, WY; Gary Gage (Georgia Conte) of Venice, FL; and Kenneth Gage (Barbara Jean Gage) of Sharon, MA. She had fourteen grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. Carla was predeceased by her brother, Robert of Owensboro, KY. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews who cherished their Aunt Carla and have many fond memories of the entire Gage clan driving the family station wagon down from New England to the Kentucky farm for summer visits.
After her youngest started school, Carla began working part time and eventually took a full time secretarial position at Echlin Manufacturing Company where she rose to Senior Technical Services Representative retiring after 17 years in 1988.
Carla enjoyed a long active life of general good health despite losing one of her kidneys in early adulthood. Her life was always full of activity working on various volunteer projects. She also found time for sewing projects and made quilts for all of her children and for each of her grandchildren.
Eventually, the couple retired to Venice, Florida and Carla was an active member of South Venice Baptist Church where her husband still worships. She was a cheerful person who loved nothing more than hosting family gatherings and having a 'nice visit' as she called it. She will be greatly missed by her life partner and husband along with all her family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in Venice, Florida with interment to follow at Venice Memorial Gardens, in Venice, Florida.
Donations in Carla's memory may be made to The (www.kidney.org).
Published in Herald Tribune from May 31 to June 2, 2019