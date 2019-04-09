|
|
|
Poissant, Carla M.
Mar 17, 1971 - Apr 8, 2019
Carla M. Poissant, 48, of Bradenton, FL, since a very young age, died on Apr 8, 2019. Visitation will be held from 6:00PM to 8:00PM on Tue, Apr 16, 2019, at First Church of the Nazarene, Bradenton, FL. Services will be held at 8:00PM on Tue, Apr 16, 2019 at First Church of the Nazarene, Bradenton, FL. Funeral arrangements by: Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel .
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 9 to Apr. 14, 2019
Read More