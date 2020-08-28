1/1
Carll R. VanDorn
1944 - 2020
Carll R. Van Dorn, 75, of Sarasota Florida passed away unexpectedly on August 23, 2020. He was born in Dobbs Ferry, New York on September 24, 1944, son of the late Carll J. and June E. Van Dorn. He is survived by three daughters: Kim (Tony), Kerry (Mick), and Karla (Mike); five grandchildren: Chelsea (Ivan), Taylor, Nicole, Tanner, and Colton; and two great-grandchildren: Sebastian and Matteo. Carll graduated from Riverview High School in 1962 and went on to earn a degree from Manatee Junior College. He worked for EMR Telemetry from 1966 to 1969 followed by a long career with GTE, now known as Verizon. During retirement he enjoyed traveling, especially spending a lot of time in Cody, Wyoming with his lifelong friend, Richard Newell. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Southwest Florida, 3355 26th St W, Bradenton, FL 34205. To send condolences please visit www.toalebrothers.com.



Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
