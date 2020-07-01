Bliemeister, Carlton

12/12/1959 - 6/12/2020

Heaven has gained another angel with the passing of Carlton Alan Bliemeister, age 60, of Venice, FL . He was born 12/12/59 in Bessemer, AL to Rick Alan Bliemeister and Beverly Fradenburg Koczersut. Carlton moved to Venice, FL with his family in 1962. After completing school at Venice High School, he worked locally in the construction industry. When Carlton wasn't working, he was a fan of Sprint Car Racing and was an avid outdoorsman who loved to fish, cast net, go hunting and spending hours by his smoker cooking up his catch! He is survived by his son, Travis Alan Bliemeister of Venice, FL; his Mother Beverly Fradenburg Koczersut of Sarasota and sister Dixie Roth of Lakewood Ranch. He was loved by many and his presence will be greatly missed. Family, Friends and others whose lives Carlton touched will be invited to a celebration of life at a later date, yet to be determined.



