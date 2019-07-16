Home

Carmela E. Grosso Obituary
Grosso, Carmela E.
Aug 17, 1928 - Jul 14, 2019
Carmela E. Grosso, 90, of North Port, FL, formerly of Old Bridge, NJ, died on Jul 14, 2019. Visitation will be held from 2:00PM to 5:00PM on Jul 18, 2019, at Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory, 5900 South Biscayne DR, North Port, FL 34287. Services will be held at 10:00AM on Jul 19, 2019 at San Pedro, 14380 Tamiami Trail, North Port, FL 34287, followed by a Graveside at Venice Memorial Gardens.. Funeral arrangements by: Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory.
Published in Herald Tribune from July 16 to July 17, 2019
