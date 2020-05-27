Carmen Beatrice Davis
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carmen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Davis, Carmen
Beatrice
Aug 4, 1971 - May 29, 2020
Carmen
Beatrice Davis, 48, of Sarasota, FL, died on May 29, 2020. Services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday @ Galilee Cemetery at Visitation: 6-8 pm Friday @ Chandler's Funeral Home, Sarasota. Funeral arrangements by: Chandler's Funeral Home, Sarasota.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chandler's Funeral Chapel
1425 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Way
Sarasota, FL 34234
(941) 355-3125
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved