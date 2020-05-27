Davis, Carmen
Beatrice Davis, 48, of Sarasota, FL, died on May 29, 2020. Services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday @ Galilee Cemetery at Visitation: 6-8 pm Friday @ Chandler's Funeral Home, Sarasota. Funeral arrangements by: Chandler's Funeral Home, Sarasota.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 27 to May 28, 2020.