Davis, Carmen

Beatrice

Aug 4, 1971 - May 29, 2020

Carmen

Beatrice Davis, 48, of Sarasota, FL, died on May 29, 2020. Services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday @ Galilee Cemetery at Visitation: 6-8 pm Friday @ Chandler's Funeral Home, Sarasota. Funeral arrangements by: Chandler's Funeral Home, Sarasota.



