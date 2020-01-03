Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sound Choice Cremation & Burials
4609 Bee Ridge Road
Sarasota, FL 34233
941-312-6371
Resources
More Obituaries for Carmen Wolff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carmen Laura Wolff


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carmen Laura Wolff Obituary
Wolff, Carmen Laura
Dec. 15, 1934 - Dec. 30, 2019
Age 85, passed away peacefully in hospice on December 30, 2019 after battles of many years with Parkinson's Dementia and Myasthenia Gravis.
Carmen was born in Carolina, Puerto Rico, on December 15, 1934. It was on the island that George, her devoted husband of more than 60 years, met and married her. She dedicated herself to the well-being of her family, who was always the focus and center of her life.
She was the loving and doting mother and grandmother of Jennifer and Cristina. Besides her husband, daughter and granddaughter, she leaves behind a sister, brother, nieces and nephews.
Her cremated remains will be taken to her beloved island of Puerto Rico as her final resting place.
In her memory, a donation can be made to:
Tidewell Hospice House
5955 Rand Boulevard
Sarasota, FL 34238
https://tidewellhospice.org/home/giving/how-to-give/
and/or
Parkinson's Foundation
200 SE 1st Street, Ste 800
Miami, FL 33131
https://secure3.convio.net/prkorg/site/SPageNavigator/2017_donate_form_2.html
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carmen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -