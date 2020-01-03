|
Wolff, Carmen Laura
Dec. 15, 1934 - Dec. 30, 2019
Age 85, passed away peacefully in hospice on December 30, 2019 after battles of many years with Parkinson's Dementia and Myasthenia Gravis.
Carmen was born in Carolina, Puerto Rico, on December 15, 1934. It was on the island that George, her devoted husband of more than 60 years, met and married her. She dedicated herself to the well-being of her family, who was always the focus and center of her life.
She was the loving and doting mother and grandmother of Jennifer and Cristina. Besides her husband, daughter and granddaughter, she leaves behind a sister, brother, nieces and nephews.
Her cremated remains will be taken to her beloved island of Puerto Rico as her final resting place.
In her memory, a donation can be made to:
Tidewell Hospice House
5955 Rand Boulevard
Sarasota, FL 34238
https://tidewellhospice.org/home/giving/how-to-give/
and/or
Parkinson's Foundation
200 SE 1st Street, Ste 800
Miami, FL 33131
https://secure3.convio.net/prkorg/site/SPageNavigator/2017_donate_form_2.html
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020