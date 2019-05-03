Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory - Bradenton
5624 26th Street West
Bradenton, FL 34207
(941) 758-7788
For more information about
Carol Bloom
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Bloom
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Ann (Kallins) Bloom


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carol Ann (Kallins) Bloom Obituary
Bloom, Carol Ann (née Kallins)
Feb 5, 1943 - May 2, 2019
Carol Ann Bloom (née Kallins) passed away May 2, 2019, after an illness, at her home in Sarasota Florida, surrounded by her immediate family. Carol was the daughter of Dr. Edward Kallins and Marie Kallins; sister to Bill, Marc, Judy, and Scott. She taught ESOL (English as a second language) to many new immigrants in Baltimore County. She is survived by her husband, Max Bloom; her sons, Brian, Justin, and Ian; her foster daughter, Qing Li; and her grandchildren, Miranda and Hudson. She will be deeply missed by extended family and many friends. There will be no local Services at this time. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 26th Street Chapel is in charge. Condolences to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 3 to May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now