Bloom, Carol Ann (née Kallins)
Feb 5, 1943 - May 2, 2019
Carol Ann Bloom (née Kallins) passed away May 2, 2019, after an illness, at her home in Sarasota Florida, surrounded by her immediate family. Carol was the daughter of Dr. Edward Kallins and Marie Kallins; sister to Bill, Marc, Judy, and Scott. She taught ESOL (English as a second language) to many new immigrants in Baltimore County. She is survived by her husband, Max Bloom; her sons, Brian, Justin, and Ian; her foster daughter, Qing Li; and her grandchildren, Miranda and Hudson. She will be deeply missed by extended family and many friends. There will be no local Services at this time. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 26th Street Chapel is in charge. Condolences to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 3 to May 5, 2019