Chiarella, Carol Ann
Oct 1, 1941 - Oct 26, 2020
Carol Ann Chiarella - 79, formerly of Sarasota, Florida, passed peacefully on October 26th, with her devoted daughter Tina and son-in-law, Jason at her side. Born on October 1st, 1941 to Salvatore and Laurette (Perlini) Chiarella in Montreal, Canada, she is survived by her two children, Wesley MacAllister (Lorissa) of Grand Rapids, Michigan, and Tina Epstein (Jason) of Potomac, Maryland. She also leaves behind a sister Diane Casanova, brother Frank Chiarella, and five grandchildren, Paul, Skylar, Sam, Miles and Allister (Alli) whom she deeply loved.
Carol was a regal woman with an extraordinary sense of fashion and style. A gracious hostess and an astute businesswoman, her wit, warmth, empathy and intelligence were all a part of her style. She managed her life with grace, "joie de vivre" and exuberance.
Carol realized a passion for international travel at an early age. Shortly after High School, a friend encouraged her to apply for a job with Canadian Pacific Airlines. It was an extraordinary and life-changing moment for her. Every day was exciting, and she quickly became responsible for care of many VIP's including the epic international arrival of the Beetles, Richard Burton, Elizabeth Taylor and many others. She regularly commented that it was not work to her, she loved being there every minute of the day. It was during her work with the airlines that she met her husband of 25 years, Peter MacAllister.
In 1978, the family moved to Sarasota, Florida which was her home for the next 40 years. She was an entrepreneur, owning a Human Resource firm in Montreal for many years before retiring and immersing herself in community work. She volunteered as a Treasurer for Habitat for Humanity before discovering her other passion, that as an advocate for women and families in need. She served for more than 20 years in various volunteer roles and on the Board for SPARCC (Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center). She regularly chaired their signature fundraising event, SPARCC Fashion Show, which generated hundreds of thousands of dollars for women & families in need.
Carol will be remembered for her positive and kind spirit, her warmth and generosity. She was a genuine, supportive, reliable and encouraging friend who had an ability to foster life-long friendships. She made friends everywhere she went as she greeted people with a warm smile. Carol had an unyielding sense of adventure. She loved to travel with her family and friends and was always ready for a global adventure. In recent years, she focused her attention on traveling domestically. She travelled with her grandchildren on an overnight train ride from Albuquerque to Los Angeles, weekends in Denver, holiday trips to New York City to catch a Broadway show, a road trip to Nashville, Miami for Thanksgiving and even a ride on the Polar Express (twice) to visit Santa's workshop.
Carol was loved by many, and she will be missed. A Catholic funeral is planned at St Martha's Parish in Sarasota, Florida at 10:30 AM on Thursday, November 19th. St Martha's is located at 200 North Orange Avenue in Sarasota. Following the mass there will be a Celebration of Life reception from approximately 11:30 to 2:30 at the Ritz Carlton Sarasota in the Healing Garden on property, located at 1111 Ritz Carlton Drive in Sarasota. Carol will be laid to rest at Notre Dame des Neiges Cemetery in Montreal this summer. Donations can be made to SPARCC either by check: SPARCC at 2139 Main Street, Sarasota, FL 34237 or go online at the following www.sparcc.net/donation-form./