|
|
Barth, Carol
Oct 26, 1938 - Nov 08, 2019
Our dear mother, Carol Mapes Barth, 81, of Sarasota, formerly of Minocqua, WI, died Nov. 8, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She had an adventurous spirit. At a young age, she was a member of the Minocqua Bats water ski team and then joined the Sailor Circus, when her family moved to Sarasota, FL. She met her high school sweetheart, Dewey N. Barth, at Sarasota High School and they were married. As a young couple, they raised six children and provided them with a strong foundation of faith, while attending First Baptist Church. These years of friendships would last a lifetime.
As she shared memories of her life, she was happiest as a kindergarten teacher, taking family vacations to the Carolinas, Wisconsin and out west, and her years of volunteering with Special Olympics. She had a passion for orchids, sunflowers and gardens and loved creating gifts from her own woodwork shop. After our dad passed in 2001, she continued to bring her family together every holiday season to celebrate traditions and the newest members of the family.
Survivors include: daughters - Deborah Pippin (Bill) of Inverness, Dorothy Shirk (James) of Sarasota, sons - Dennis A. (Annette) of Sarasota, David J. (Linda) of Brandon, Douglas C. of Sarasota, Darrin C. (Lori Lynn) of Atlanta, 14 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held, Friday, November 15, 2019 at 10am at First Baptist Church, 1661 Main Street Sarasota, FL 34236 with a reception immediately following.
A private graveside service will take place at a later date at Robert Toale and Sons Funeral home at Palms Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Special Olympics Florida, 1915 Don Wickham Drive, Clermont, FL 34711.
For more information, you may visit www.PalmsMemorial.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019