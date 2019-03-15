|
|
Creighton, Carol
Dec 22, 1935 - Mar 10, 2019
Loving wife to Raymond Creighton-deceased
Devoted Mother to Peter Creightom, Shawn Creighton - deceased and Jasmine Reeves.
Carol was an angel on earth with a bright smile to greet you and a heart of gold to love you. She enjoyed exercising, going to the movies and volunteering for the Women's Auxiliary at many churches. She was a parisioner at three churches in Sarasota and enjoyed participatiing in charties. She gave the sacrement to the eldery and sick at The Pines of Sarasota Fl as well as rocking babies who were born from mother's of addictions.
Carol will be missed by all those who were luck enough to know her.
A burial Service will be held March 22nd in the Memorial Garden in St. Martha's church, Sarasota Fl.
In lieu of flowers, Carol would've loved to have donations sent to
First Step of Sarasota
Mother and Infants
172618th street
Sarasota Fl 34234
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 15 to Mar. 18, 2019