Smith, Carol
Donaldson
Oct 25, 1937 - Aug 17, 2019
Carol Donaldson Smith, 81, of Sarasota, FL, died on Aug 17, 2019. A Celebration of her Life will be held at TPC Prestancia Golf Club, 4409 Tournament Players Club Dr, Sarasota FL 34238 on Wed., Aug 21, 2019 at 12:00 Noon.
Carol is survived by her husband of 60 years, Allan L; her children, David Allan, Bruce & Joyce; & her granddaughter, Megan.
Carol loved and was loved by her family and friends. She enjoyed traveling with Allan, playing tennis, bridge, marjong, and knitting blankets for our soldiers. Her piano playing brought joy to many.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Epilepsy Foundation at www.donate.epilepsy.com/donate or to The , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2019