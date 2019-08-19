Home

POWERED BY

Services
National Cremation and Burial Society Sarasota
2990 Bee Ridge Road
Sarasota, FL 34239
(941) 923-9535
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Donaldson Smith


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol Donaldson Smith Obituary
Smith, Carol
Donaldson
Oct 25, 1937 - Aug 17, 2019
Carol Donaldson Smith, 81, of Sarasota, FL, died on Aug 17, 2019. A Celebration of her Life will be held at TPC Prestancia Golf Club, 4409 Tournament Players Club Dr, Sarasota FL 34238 on Wed., Aug 21, 2019 at 12:00 Noon.
Carol is survived by her husband of 60 years, Allan L; her children, David Allan, Bruce & Joyce; & her granddaughter, Megan.
Carol loved and was loved by her family and friends. She enjoyed traveling with Allan, playing tennis, bridge, marjong, and knitting blankets for our soldiers. Her piano playing brought joy to many.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Epilepsy Foundation at www.donate.epilepsy.com/donate or to The , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now