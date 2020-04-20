|
|
O'Neal, Carol
Elizabeth Rayburn
Oct 11, 1973 - Apr 17, 2020
Carol, a wife, mother, daughter and sister, unexpectedly passed away at the age of 46 years old. Carol was born in Washington, D.C. and relocated to Sarasota at the age of one year old. Carol was a 1991 graduate of Riverview High School.
Carol will be forever loved and remembered by her husband Jason, and their two sons; Jayden and Nathan. Carol also leaves behind her parents; Ernest Rayburn and Sandra Rayburn Adcock, along with her five sisters; Sherri, Kathy, Debbie, Mary and Jennifer. Her extended family includes brother-in-laws; Brian Marquette, Jerry Lapense, and David Gaines and stepmom Mary Boever. Carol will also be tremendously missed by her numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and all of her extended family and dear friends. Our hearts are broken at the loss of our loving Carol.
A funeral service will take place at a later date.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020