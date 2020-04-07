|
|
Gitzendanner, Carol
Apr 4, 2020
Carol Jean (Lessen) Gitzendanner, 72, passed on Saturday April 4, 2020 after a brave battle with cancer. Carol was predeceased by her parents Morrie and Beverly Lessen; but leaves a large, caring family including her siblings, Joan Firestone (and husband Ira) and Lou Lessen (and wife Rachelle); two sons, Rob (and wife Elizabeth) and Matt (and wife Rae) Gitzendanner; four grandchildren, Mackenzie, Jonathan, Jasper, and Aaron; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Born and raised in Southfield, MI, Carol was a world traveler who had lived in many places, most recently residing in Sarasota, FL. Carol had lived in Birmingham, MI; Melbourne, Australia; Sao Paulo, Brazil before earning her Masters in teaching English as a second language and set off living and working in Micronesia, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, and Turkey, then returning to the US to live in Lawrenceville, NJ to work for ETS as an assessment specialist for the TOEFL test.
Carol loved to travel, often to exotic locations with unique sights, people and cultures. She loved experiencing different cultures and customs, and was a great collector of rugs, jewelry, artwork and other reminders from her many travels. Often traveling with friends or family, Carol was a great tour guide, sharing her knowledge and insights of places she had been and the attractions wherever she was living. Carol was active and engaged in her local area and community. She was a member of several walking and dining groups and attended many concerts and theater performances. She especially loved beaches and warm weather, and was drawn to areas of natural and architectural beauty.
Carol will be sadly missed by many friends and family. An online memorial will be held via Zoom this weekend, if interested contact [email protected] Bake your favorite brownies, grab a glass of wine and join friends and family as we remember Carol. Those interested are encouraged to donate in her name to Tidewell Hospice (https://tidewellhospice.org/home/giving/), your local hospice, or the Marie Selby Botanical Gardens (https://selby.org/).
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020