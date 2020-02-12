|
|
Bonnell, Carol J.
Aug 10, 1927 - Feb. 11, 2020
Carol Joyce Bonnell, 92, of Port Charlotte, Florida passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at her Charlotte County residence.
Born on August 10, 1927 in Detroit, Michigan to the late James and Phyllis Visger Mudge, she had been a resident of Florida for twenty-five years coming from Canton, Michigan.
A loving wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker for her large family, she enjoyed traveling, cooking, bowling and spending time with her grandchildren. Her favorite traveling destination was Las Vegas.
She is pre-deceased by a son, Mark Bonnell in 2017.
Survivors include her loving husband of seventy-three years: Harvey W. Bonnell; one daughter: Linda (Donald) Hinkle of Ft. Pierce, Florida; four sons: Gary Bonnell of Canton, Michigan, Clifford Bonnell of Waterford, Michigan; William (Deborah) Bonnell of Whitmore Lake, Michigan, Timothy Bonnell of Treasure Island, Florida, eight grand-children and eight great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11 Am at the Englewood Community Funeral Home with Private Crematory, 3070 So. McCall Road, Englewood, Florida 34224.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020