McElroy, Carol J. (Reed)
Mar. 18, 1929 - Apr. 3,2019
Carol J. (Reed) McElroy, 90 of Sarasota passed away April 3, 2019 She was preceded in death by brother, Malcolm Homer Reed Jr., and parents, Malcolm Homer Reed Sr. Helen (Hickelton) Reed. During Carol's working career, she worked as a registered nurse at the Sarasota Nursing Pavilion and the Sunnyside Nursing Home. Carol will be deeply missed by her daughters, Sharon Ales and Janice McElroy, son, Thomas McElroy, grandson, Jason Ales, and other relatives and friends. Graveside Services will be in Ohio at a later date.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 9 to Apr. 14, 2019