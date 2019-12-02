Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Mclellan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol J. Mclellan


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol J. Mclellan Obituary
Mclellan, Carol J.
Dec. 13, 1935 - Nov. 30, 2019

Carol J. Mclellan, 83, of Venice, Florida formerly of Milwaukee, Wisconsin passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019. Carol was born December 13, 1935 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin the daughter of the late Edward and Madeline (Ausprung) Kotecki. Carol was a homemaker and a member of St. Raphael Catholic Church in Englewood. Survivors include her husband Jerry of 63 years, three sons William (Lorie), Edward and Peter (Tiffany); one daughter Karen Inserra (Joseph); twelve grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Carol was preceded in death by a son Paul and daughter Bonnie. A service for Carol will be held at a later date at St. Raphael Catholic Church in Englewood, Florida.
Published in Herald Tribune from Dec. 2 to Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -