Mclellan, Carol J.
Dec. 13, 1935 - Nov. 30, 2019
Carol J. Mclellan, 83, of Venice, Florida formerly of Milwaukee, Wisconsin passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019. Carol was born December 13, 1935 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin the daughter of the late Edward and Madeline (Ausprung) Kotecki. Carol was a homemaker and a member of St. Raphael Catholic Church in Englewood. Survivors include her husband Jerry of 63 years, three sons William (Lorie), Edward and Peter (Tiffany); one daughter Karen Inserra (Joseph); twelve grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Carol was preceded in death by a son Paul and daughter Bonnie. A service for Carol will be held at a later date at St. Raphael Catholic Church in Englewood, Florida.
Published in Herald Tribune from Dec. 2 to Dec. 8, 2019