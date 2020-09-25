Hilliard, Carol Jean "Jeanie"
Dec 7, 1936 - Sep 22, 2020
The Lord called another angel to heaven. Carol Jean Hilliard "Jeanie", 83 of Sarasota, FL passed away on Sep. 22, 2020 at Tidewell Hospice from complications of lung disease.
She was born Dec. 7, 1936 in Roanoke, IL. to the late Gladys and Cecil Wheelwright. She is preceded in death by her late husband, Duane Schook; sons, Troy and Todd Schook as well as sisters, Shirley Bauchman and Nancy Byers. She is survived by her loving husband, David Hilliard; daughters, Lori Schook, Leanne Schook, Jennifer Schook, Lori Hollingsworth and Leslie Hilliard as well as son, Timothy Schook. Growing up she tolerated and loved brothers, Robert Wheelwright and Edward Wheelwright. She was dearly loved by numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Jeanie and David attended St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Sarasota. She was very supportive of St. Jude's and Shriner's. If you are interested in giving, please make donations to these places in her name.
If you visited Jeanie in her home, you better have been ready to play cards. She adored having family and friends gather around the kitchen table for a competitive game of 7's, Skipbo, Canasta or even dominoes. There was also cookies and Yoohoo on tap. She was a merciless player and everyone knows her number one rule: "There is no love in cards." Many unforgettable memories have been made around that table.
She left us beautiful memories and her love will always be our guide. Although we cannot see her, she will always be by our side.
