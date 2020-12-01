Koehler, Carol
Dec 22, 1928 - Nov 20, 2020
Carol Koehler, aged 91, passed away peacefully Nov. 20, 2020 under the care of Hospice after a fall in Sarasota, Florida. Born Dec. 22, 1928 in Oak Park, Ill and grew up in Riverside, Ill. She attended the Art Institute of Chicago and the University of Ill studying Architecture. A majority of her married life was spent on Grosse Ile, Michigan where they raised their 2 girls, Page and Beth. There she started a children's nursery school, was a member of Questers, the Island Beautification Committee and the Islanders theatrical group. They retired to Osprey, Florida in 1983 where she continued an active life working for various cabinetry businesses along with her own business Affordable Interiors. She was the founder and president of the Osprey Beautification Association, a member of the Osprey Revitalization Committee and volunteered at the Women's Resource Center in Sarasota. She is survived by her daughters Page (Mike) Wolfer of Venice, FL; Beth (Kelly) Thornton of Bradenton, FL; grandchildren Max and Amanda Thornton, and her sister Sue Weeks of Prescott, AZ.
