Jones Funeral Home
4005 N. Tamiami Trail
Sarasota, FL 34234
(941) 355-2535
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home
4005 N. Tamiami Trail
Sarasota, FL 34234
Service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Light of the World International Church
Carol L. Wilson


1961 - 2019
Carol L. Wilson Obituary
Wilson, Carol L.
Jun. 20, 1961 - Nov. 14, 2019
Carol Lynette Wilson, 58, of Sarasota, FL, passed away on Nov. 14, 2019. Visitation will be held from 6:00pm-9:00pm on Fri., Nov. 22, 2019 at Jones Funeral Home. Services will be held 11:00am on Sat., Nov. 23, 2019 at Light of the World International Church. Burial will be held at Palms Memorial Park. Funeral arrangements by Jones Funeral Home.
She leaves to cherish her memories: son, Marcus Underwood; mother, Margaret White; sister, Connie Wilson; brothers, Torrence White, Robert White, and Wheelrock Minns-White; 2 grandchildren.
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
