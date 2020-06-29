Carol Leslie Feintuch
1942 - 2020
Feintuch, Carol Leslie
Jan 25, 1942 - Jun, 27, 2020
Carol Leslie Feintuch of Lakewood Ranch passed away on June 27th at the age of 78. Survived by her loving husband George and loving brother Robert Leslie and sister in law Jacqueline Leslie of Massapequa, Long Island.

Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.
