Feintuch, Carol Leslie

Jan 25, 1942 - Jun, 27, 2020

Carol Leslie Feintuch of Lakewood Ranch passed away on June 27th at the age of 78. Survived by her loving husband George and loving brother Robert Leslie and sister in law Jacqueline Leslie of Massapequa, Long Island.



