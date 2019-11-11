|
Lisitano, Carol
Nov 29, 1923 - Nov 02, 2019
Carolina 'Carol' Lisitano, 95, lifelong resident of Middletown, CT passed away peacefully, on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, surrounded by her family. Carol was born in Middletown and was daughter to the late Sebastian and Maria (Romano) Lisitano. She had worked for many years in the garment industry.
She enjoyed being surrounded by family and will be remembered for her fabulous Italian cooking.
She is survived by her sister Viola Kindley and many nieces and nephews.
She was also predeceased by siblings; Angelina, Mary, Frank, Rose, Joseph, Isabel, Salvatore, Helen and Sebastian.
Graveside services were held St. Sebastian Cemetery, 75 Meriden Rd, Middlefield, CT. Arrangements under the care of Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park.
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 11 to Nov. 14, 2019