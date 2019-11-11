Herald Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
170 Honore Ave
Sarasota, FL 34232
(941)3714962
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Lisitano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Lisitano


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol Lisitano Obituary
Lisitano, Carol
Nov 29, 1923 - Nov 02, 2019
Carolina 'Carol' Lisitano, 95, lifelong resident of Middletown, CT passed away peacefully, on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, surrounded by her family. Carol was born in Middletown and was daughter to the late Sebastian and Maria (Romano) Lisitano. She had worked for many years in the garment industry.
She enjoyed being surrounded by family and will be remembered for her fabulous Italian cooking.
She is survived by her sister Viola Kindley and many nieces and nephews.
She was also predeceased by siblings; Angelina, Mary, Frank, Rose, Joseph, Isabel, Salvatore, Helen and Sebastian.
Graveside services were held St. Sebastian Cemetery, 75 Meriden Rd, Middlefield, CT. Arrangements under the care of Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park.
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 11 to Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
Download Now