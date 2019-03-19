|
|
Pregont, Carol McCartney
March 7, 1933 - March 4, 2019
Carol (McCartney) Pregont, age 85, of Sarasota, Florida and formerly of Janesville, Wisconsin passed away peacefully in Sarasota March 4, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Jack Pregont and a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. Carol was born March 7, 1933 on the family farm near Milton, Wisconsin. She graduated from Milton High School and then from the University of Wisconsin in 1954, with a Bachelor of Science in Home Economics. She will be remembered as a wonderful cook, homemaker and golfer. She was very supportive of her husband Jack when he left the Parker Pen Company to start Prent Corporation in 1967, and she was an active board member for many years. After their retirement, she and Jack enjoyed their summers at Duck Lake, Michigan and winters in Sarasota where they loved to entertain family and friends.
Carol is survived by her 3 children, Dan (Leann) Pregont of Watersmeet, Michigan, Ann (Jim) Johnson of Janesville, and Sarasota, Florida, and Joe (Tina) Pregont of Janesville; eight grandchildren, Dan (Erin) Pregont, Christy Pregont, Rachel (Daniel) Andres, Joe (Jordanne) Pregont, Michael Pregont, Jennifer Johnson, Bill (Cassie) Johnson, and Charlie (Shelby) Johnson; 9 great grandchildren; a brother Mel (Carol) McCartney, 2 sisters-in-law, Jean McCartney and Mary Farley.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Merle and Alice (Yale) McCartney, her brother, Tom McCartney and her husband, Jack Pregont.
Services will be held Tuesday March 26th at 11:00 am in the MacNeil Chapel 700 John Ringling Blvd. Sarasota, Florida. There will be a celebration of a life well lived in Janesville, Wisconsin at a later date.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , The Salvation Army or ECHO, Inc.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 19 to Mar. 24, 2019