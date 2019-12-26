|
Michelman, Carol
Jan 17, 1926 - Nov 30, 2019
Carol (Lamensdorf) Michelman, a long- time resident of Sarasota, Florida, died Saturday November 30, 2019 at the Sarasota Bay Club after a lengthy illness. She was born on January 17, 1926 to Emanuel and Bertha (Salzberg) Lamensdorf and grew up in Rockville Centre, NY. Prior to moving to Sarasota, she lived in East Meadow and then Lloyd Neck, New York.
Carol earned a Bachelor's Degree from Syracuse University and a Master's Degree in Education from Hofstra University. She worked for many years as a teacher and substitute teacher.
Carol was lively and stimulating with eclectic interests. She enjoyed many types of music, frequently attending performances of classical, opera, jazz and especially ballet. She loved art and was a docent at museums. She was an active participant in many different groups, such as bridge, choral singing, food and wine tasting. Carol was an enthusiastic traveler, with a special fondness for France. As a Francophile, she learned to speak French fluently and took many trips there.
Carol is survived by her sons, Peter (Cheryl Davidson) and Eric Michelman, her grandchildren - Jamie, Steven, David and Arielle, and her brother, David (Joyce) Lamensdorf. Her husband, Philip, predeceased her.
Published in Herald Tribune from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29, 2019