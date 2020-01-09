Home

POWERED BY

Services
National Cremation
2990 Bee Ridge Road
Sarasota, FL 34239
(941) 923-9535
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Roberts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Stacy Roberts

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol Stacy Roberts Obituary
Roberts, Carol Stacy
Dec 24, 1929 - Nov 14, 2019
Of Sarasota FL and formerly of Chappaqua NY, Carol passed away on November 14, 2019.
Carol was born in Waterbury CT, grew up in West Hartford CT, and graduated from Vassar College in 1951. She pursued her strong interest in childhood educational psychology through related studies at Yale University and several youth-related counseling and testing activities. She and her late husband, Benjamin H. Roberts, retired to Sarasota FL in 1992 where Carol pursued her passions for tennis, bridge, choral performance, and many good friendships. She is survived by her 3 children Lynn Scribner (Robert), Amy Marasco (Peter Daly), and Mark Marasco (Eileen), and by Ben's 3 children Christopher Roberts (Josephine Gambardella), Sally Roberts, and Martha Nolan (John), and by 9 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, and many nieces and nephews.
Carol's family would like to extend its gratitude to the entire staff of The Glenridge on Palmer Ranch and to Aimee, Marirrosa, and Christine of A Daughter's Touch for their compassion and dedication to her care during her final days.
A memorial service is planned for Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 3pm at The Glenridge on Palmer Ranch, 7333 Scotland Way, Sarasota, FL 34238. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Carol Roberts' name to the Employee Appreciation Fund at the Glenridge on Palmer Ranch.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 9 to Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -