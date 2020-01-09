|
|
Roberts, Carol Stacy
Dec 24, 1929 - Nov 14, 2019
Of Sarasota FL and formerly of Chappaqua NY, Carol passed away on November 14, 2019.
Carol was born in Waterbury CT, grew up in West Hartford CT, and graduated from Vassar College in 1951. She pursued her strong interest in childhood educational psychology through related studies at Yale University and several youth-related counseling and testing activities. She and her late husband, Benjamin H. Roberts, retired to Sarasota FL in 1992 where Carol pursued her passions for tennis, bridge, choral performance, and many good friendships. She is survived by her 3 children Lynn Scribner (Robert), Amy Marasco (Peter Daly), and Mark Marasco (Eileen), and by Ben's 3 children Christopher Roberts (Josephine Gambardella), Sally Roberts, and Martha Nolan (John), and by 9 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, and many nieces and nephews.
Carol's family would like to extend its gratitude to the entire staff of The Glenridge on Palmer Ranch and to Aimee, Marirrosa, and Christine of A Daughter's Touch for their compassion and dedication to her care during her final days.
A memorial service is planned for Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 3pm at The Glenridge on Palmer Ranch, 7333 Scotland Way, Sarasota, FL 34238. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Carol Roberts' name to the Employee Appreciation Fund at the Glenridge on Palmer Ranch.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 9 to Jan. 11, 2020