Goodnight, Carol Sue
Sept 24, 1937 - Nov 16, 2019
Carol S. Goodnight, 82, of 6334 Midnight Pass Rd, passed away Saturday in her residence. She was born in Covington, IN where she met Morrie Goodnight in high school and were married on May 1, 1955. This past "Mayday" they celebrated their 64th anniversary, Morrie was a coach & teacher in the Indiana school district and Carol was a real estate manager until they retired and moved to Sarasota in 1980 where Carol became a bartender at Captain Curt's on Siesta Key. Surviving with her husband are their 3 daughters, Terry, Debbie, and Mora, (8) grandchildren, (13) great grandchildren, & (1) great, great grandchild. Family / Friends may pay your respects at Jennings Funeral Home, Saturday, Nov 30, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019