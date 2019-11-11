|
Wicker, Carol Sue
Jul 13, 1949 - Nov 8, 2019
Carol Sue (Brewer) Wicker passed away on November 8, 2019. Carol was born on July 13, 1949 in Uhrichsville, Ohio.
Carol is survived by her husband of 46 years, Randy; two sons Kenny and Kevin; four daughters Tanya, Trisha, Teresa, and Sheri; six grandkids Nicholas, Nevada, Ashley, Haylee, Ethan, and Garrett; four sisters Darlene, Karen, Marlene, and Debbie. Carol was a loving wife, mom, grandma, sister, aunt and friend.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, November 12th from 6PM to 8PM at Toale Brothers Ewing Chapel, 140 E. Venice Avenue Venice, FL 34285. Burial will be held on Wednesday, November 13th at 9:30AM at Sarasota National Cemetery. 9810 SR 72 Sarasota, FL 34241.
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019