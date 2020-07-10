1/1
Carol Winkel
1925 - 2020
Winkel, Carol
Dec 14, 1925 - Jul 4, 2020
Carol Winkel passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at home on July 4, 2020. She was 94 years young. Born in 1925 and raised in Honolulu, Hawaii, daughter of Philip and Sarah Shin. She witnessed the bombing of Pearl Harbor and soon after the war ended, traveled to New York City to study at Parsons School of Design. She married Knud Winkel of Copenhagen Denmark in 1950 and they raised 3 children in Massapequa, NY. She graduated with a masters degree in Special Education from NY University and taught at the Rosemary Kennedy School on Long Island. After Knud's death in 1985, she retired and moved to Sarasota to be closer to her daughter and son-in-law, Brenda and Brian Johnson. Carol was very active with the Senior Friendship Theater Group and the Republican Women's Club and she actively supported all the arts and Selby Gardens. Her surviving family live all around the world: one sister Salome with husband Art reside in Oregon and the other sister Kay in Hawaii. Her daughter Monica and husband Arild in Norway and her dear son, Glen in Colorado. Brenda and Brian live here in Sarasota. She has 5 grandchildren: Bryan in Sarasota and Cassie and her Kelly in Virginia, Axel and his Hilde in Norway, Kevin and his Stephanie in Sweden and Colin in NYC. Last summer after extensive travel in Europe, she visited Norway to meet her first Great Grandson, Oscar Jacobsen, 6 months old.
To know her is to love her. She had such youthful energy and engaged everyone around her with her intelligence, a keen wit and an ever ready smile. We will miss the flowers in her hair and the lovely impromptu hula dance….
Aloha A Hui Hou Kakou
daughter Brenda Johnson and husband Brian,
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Selby Gardens

Published in Herald Tribune from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
