Zimmerman, Carol
May 18, 1951 - April 11, 2019
Carol Zimmerman, 67, of Sarasota, FL, died peacefully of diabetes complications on April 11, 2019 in the care of the Tidewell Hospice House of Sarasota
Carol was born in Kingston, New York on May 18, 1951 and was adopted as a baby by Elsie and Donald Zimmerman. She graduated from Kingston High School in 1970.She earned Nurse's Aide Certification from Benedictine Hospital in Kingston, New York and worked there through 1979. She also worked as Hospital Nurse's Aide from 1979 to 1983 in Texas. In 2008 Carol retired after 25 years in retail store sales at Catherine's' Plus Sizes, Parisian, Dillard's, and Macy's.
Carol married in 1977 and moved to Arlington, Texas until a 1983 divorce. Carol moved to Sarasota in 1983 where she lived with and cared for her beloved parents until their deaths in 1990 and 2012.
Carol was committed to the churches she faithfully attended: Christ Lutheran Church, Woodstock, NY, Redeemer Lutheran Church, Kingston, NY and St. Paul Lutheran Church, Sarasota, FL She was extremely active in her faith. She sang in choir, was a Youth Group adviser, and participated church Visitation, Communication, Worship and Music ministries.
Carol is survived by her adopted brother Ronald who lives and works in Sarasota. Also surviving are many cherished relatives and numerous lifelong friends. She was a devoted dog mom to her pets that were part of her life journey.
In lieu of flowers please consider donations to one or more of her churches.
Her Celebration of Life will be 12 noon, Sunday, April 28 at St. Paul Lutheran Church on 2256 Bahia Vista St. after which her ashes will be placed in the Church Memorial Garden. A brunch reception will be at 11 AM.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2019