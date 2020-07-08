Diliberto, Carole Ann
Dec 7, 1932 - Jul 7, 2020
Carole A. Diliberto, age 87, died at Sarasota Memorial Hospital on July 7, 2020.
Born on Dec. 7, 1932 in Florence, MA, Carole grew up in Holyoke, MA. She was a graduate of the Our Lady of the Elms College and taught kindergarten for 35 years in Chicopee, MA. She and her husband, Greg, moved to Sarasota, FL in 1994.
Carole enjoyed notoriety in 1996, after having survived a shark attack on July 4, 1996 at Crescent Beach, Siesta Key which severed a tendon in her left foot. She was affectionately known thereafter as The Shark Lady by her friends and family. She was a former volunteer at Gulf Gate Public Library, a member of the Alums Club and a communicant of St. Thomas More Catholic Church.
She was predeceased by her husband, Gregory C. Diliberto, Jr, in 2011. She is survived by her brother, Thomas Speight of Fort Myers, FL, her daughter, Patricia Davis and husband, Christopher, of Traverse City, MI, her son, Mark Diliberto and wife Susan, of Sarasota, FL and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home - Wiegand Chapel. Burial at Sarasota National Cemetery will be private.
