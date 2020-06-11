Jerkins, Carolyn Ann
Jan 5, 1936 - Apr 25, 2020
Carol Jerkins (Carolyn Ann St. George) died peacefully April 25, 2020 at Fountains of Hope Assisted Living Home in Sarasota, FL. She was born January 5, 1936 in Detroit, MI to William August St. George and Caroline (Karner) St. George. She was sister to Diane St. George, who predeceased her. She graduated from St. Mary of Redford High School and began working at GM in Detroit. She married Joseph J. Jerkins at St. Mary of Redford Catholic Church and moved to Kalamazoo, MI. She lived in Kalamazoo for 25 years, raising 3 children, Jacqueline Ripley, Joseph M. Jerkins and Julie Jerkins who all survive her. She is also survived by her daughter in law, Christina Cundari and her grandchildren, Irene Ripley, Lauren Ripley, and Joseph W. Jerkins.
Carol was very beautiful, elegant, and fit her whole life. She had a natural talent and good eye for color, placement, and design, whether it be interior design or fashion for herself and others. She volunteered annually at the Boys Junior National Tennis Championships in Kalamazoo and reading at the Kalamazoo Center for the Blind. She was an avid tennis player in both Kalamazoo and Longboat Key, FL and competed in the Women's Doubles Nationals Tournament. In 1988 she relocated permanently to Sarasota, FL as she always loved the warmth and sunshine. There she worked at The Colony, Tennis Look, and M on St. Armand's Circle. She divorced in 1989 and then met her second love, Richard Torrey. They were together for 29 years and he survives her. After her divorce in 1989 she met her second love, Richard Torrey. They were together for 29 years and he survives her.
Carol always had an amazing smile, a sunny disposition and was kind and giving to everyone. She loved to socialize, be with friends, watch the sunsets, decorate the house and garden, and had a soft spot for both flowers and animals. She especially loved cats, even the big cats like tigers and panthers.
Some of her fondest memories were: visiting Europe in the 1970's and staying at the Georges V hotel in Paris, living for 6 months in Maui, Hawaii, white water rafting down the Denali River in Alaska, summers in Summerland, BC Canada, and visiting with her sister, children, and grandchildren. When her children were young, she was widely known for providing the best breakfasts to all the neighborhood kids who stopped by on their way to school.
Memorial services in Michigan and Florida will be at a later date. The burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Livonia, MI. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation, National Aphasia Association, or National Stroke Association.
