Carolyn Bond Obituary
Bond, Carolyn
Dec 09, 1932 - Oct 22, 2019
Carolyn (Eastman) Bond, 86, passed away on Tuesday, Oct 22, 2019 following a long illness. She was the beloved wife of John R. Bond and they enjoyed 66 years of marriage. Born in Waterford Connecticut, she was the daughter of the late Hugh Casey and Caroline Eastman. She lived in Topsfield Massachusetts for over 40 years before retiring to Sarasota Florida. Mrs. Bond was the loving mother of Bonnie Kippen, Michael Bond (Nancy), Christopher Bond (deceased), Joseph Bond (Val), Mary Beth Cournoyer (Thomas), Laura Hopper (Richard), Patrick Bond (Rosemary). She was the devoted grandmother of 20 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind three dear friends, Lisa Bond, Stefan and Pia Wiesen. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Incarnation Church, 2901 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota at 1:00 PM on Saturday November 16, 2019. Relatives and friends are invited. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Carolyn Bond Memorial Fund at 6051 Wilshire Blvd. Sarasota, FL 34238, or Incarnation Church or the . Jennings Funeral Home & Crematory, Sarasota, Fl has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 4 to Nov. 10, 2019
