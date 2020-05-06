Carolyn Corwin Thomas
1945 - 2020
Thomas, Carolyn Corwin
Carolyn Corwin Thomas, 74 of Sarasota, FL, passed away Sunday April 26, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, George, and her children Rollin (Dianna) of Martinez, CA and Sarah (Nikki) of Worthington, OH. She will be missed by her grandchildren Astrid and Miles. Also surviving are sister Marcy (Frank) Parker III of Magnolia, TX, brother-in-law Frank (Lisa) Thomas of Grapevine, TX, nephew Frank IV (Beverly) of Port LaVaca, TX, niece Maile (Doug) Gannon of Cape Girardeau, MO, and four grand-nieces and -nephews.
Born on September 10, 1945 in Portsmouth, VA to Milton Richard and Eunice Erma Corwin, Carolyn largely grew up in the Washington, DC area. She graduated from Lee High School in Springfield, VA, obtained a bachelor of arts in Spanish from the Mary Washington College of the University of Virginia, and a master of education from the University of Virginia. She furthered her knowledge of Spanish language and literature at the University of Salamanca in Spain. Teaching was her calling, and she taught English and Spanish at both the secondary and university level. Later she served as a substitute teacher and delighted in tutoring students in Spanish well into her later years.
Carolyn married her husband in Springfield, VA and relocated with him to Lafayette, IN where their two children were born. Over the years she lived with her family in Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, and Michigan. She and George moved to Texas for a while before finally settling in her beloved Sarasota.
Carolyn was a devoted follower of Jesus Christ, and her love for Him was apparent through her concern, caring, and kindness toward others. She was an active and faithful member of the United Methodist Church.
Throughout her life Carolyn pursued and mastered a number of engaging hobbies, activities, and interests. She was a competitive rose grower, an expert basket weaver and instructor, a needlepointer, a cat and dog lover, and an avid fan of mystery novels. She was the devoted, supportive, and loving center of our family and her passing leaves us confused and in pain, but we take comfort in knowing she is finally at peace.
The family will hold a private service. Memorial donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association through their website, https://www.diabetes.org/donate/donate-memorial or by mail at American Diabetes Association P.O. Box 15829 Arlington, VA 22215

Published in Herald Tribune from May 6 to May 7, 2020.
