|
|
Turrett, Carolyn Fauer
January 17, 1925 - July 15, 2019
On July 15, 2019 Carolyn Fauer Turrett passed away at age 94. She was born in Revere, MA on January 17,1925. Raised in the Bronx, she graduated from Walton High School.
She married Roy Turrett in the Bronx on December 27,1947 in the middle of a record snowstorm. The bride and groom, dressed in gown and tux, had to take the subway to make it to their wedding on time.
Carolyn was a mom and a homemaker and a card carrying member of the ACLU, Southern Poverty Law Center and other organizations that fight racism and anti-Semitism. She joined the civil rights movement in the 1960s and was actually arrested in a luncheonette in Wilmington, Delaware during a "sit-in" to protest discrimination.
She loved the arts – music, opera, ballet. She traveled the world – Europe, China, Mexico, collecting local arts and crafts on those trips. She enjoyed reading and was interested in politics.
She and Roy moved from New Jersey to Sarasota, Florida after Roy retired from his long-time job at Allied Chemical.
Carolyn was known for her beautiful smile as apparent in practically every photo ever taken of her.
Preceding her in death are her sister Myra, her husband Roy, parents Edward Fauer and Gertrude Fauer.
She is survived by two sons: Andy Turrett of Northampton, MA and Daniel Turrett of Los Angeles, CA (and wife Lynn) and sister Janice Rosenthal of Estero, Florida.
Carolyn will be interred at Temple Beth Sholom Cemetery today at 11:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to the ACLU or Southern Poverty Law Center. Friends may send condolences to the family at www.toalebrothers.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from July 16 to July 17, 2019