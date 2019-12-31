|
|
Hoosier, Carolyn
Jul. 30, 1946 - Dec. 22, 2019
Carolyn Hoosier, 73, of Sarasota, FL, passed away on Dec. 22, 2019. Memorial services will be held 1:00pm on Sat., Jan. 4, 2020 at Shiloh Primitive Baptist Church. Funeral arrangements by Jones Funeral Home.
Carolyn leaves to cherish her memories: husband, Harry Hoosier; sons, Josephus Williams, Edward Williams, Harold Williams, Dwayne Bell, and Andre Bell; daughters, Catherine Williams and Hope Jackson; sister, Clara Davis, 16 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.
Published in Herald Tribune from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020