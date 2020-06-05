Carolyn Janson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janson, Carolyn
Jun 15, 1928 - May 28, 2020
Carolyn "Pinky" Barrineau Janson passed peacefully at Poet's Walk memory care in Sarasota, on May 28th at the age of 91.
Carolyn is survived by her older sister Iris Iverson of Sarasota, children Connie Reed of Hockley, TX, Dr. Walter C. "Chuck" Janson Jr. (Laurie) of Sarasota, Donna Aber (Larry) of Woodstock, GA, Carol Smith (Ken) of Lakewood Ranch, 7 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Walter C. Janson, Sr., and granddaughter Rachel Aber.
Born in Oneco, FL, she was the second youngest of the 5 children of Ida (Helm) and William Lloyd Barrineau, and lived in Sarasota her entire life. She graduated from Sarasota High in 1947 and married Walt in 1950. They were members of St. Martha's and Incarnation Churches.
Services will be scheduled for an upcoming date. Memorial donations can be made to Cure Alzheimer's Fund (curealz.org). To leave a condolences, please visit www.toalebrothers.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved