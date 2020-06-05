Janson, Carolyn
Jun 15, 1928 - May 28, 2020
Carolyn "Pinky" Barrineau Janson passed peacefully at Poet's Walk memory care in Sarasota, on May 28th at the age of 91.
Carolyn is survived by her older sister Iris Iverson of Sarasota, children Connie Reed of Hockley, TX, Dr. Walter C. "Chuck" Janson Jr. (Laurie) of Sarasota, Donna Aber (Larry) of Woodstock, GA, Carol Smith (Ken) of Lakewood Ranch, 7 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Walter C. Janson, Sr., and granddaughter Rachel Aber.
Born in Oneco, FL, she was the second youngest of the 5 children of Ida (Helm) and William Lloyd Barrineau, and lived in Sarasota her entire life. She graduated from Sarasota High in 1947 and married Walt in 1950. They were members of St. Martha's and Incarnation Churches.
Services will be scheduled for an upcoming date. Memorial donations can be made to Cure Alzheimer's Fund (curealz.org). To leave a condolences, please visit www.toalebrothers.com
Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.