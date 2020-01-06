|
Cizinsky, Carolyn M.
May 19, 1939 - Jan 1, 2020
Caroln Munz Cizinsky, 80, of Venice, Florida, passed away after a short illness on New Year's Day in Venice Regional Bayfront Hospital in Venice, FL. Carolyn was a daughter of William Munz Sr. and Esther Morico Munz. She is survived by her husband of 45 years Ludvik Cizinsky and brother William Munz. Carolyn and Ludvik were married on February 16, 1974 in Millersville, MD. They met at a jazz concert in Arlington, Virginia in 1970 when Carolyn worked in Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, DC as a Medical Technologist, specializing in clinical hematology, and Ludvik as an International Radio Broadcaster with the Voice of America.
Carolyn was born May 19, 1939 in New York City. She attended Hunter College in NYC. After graduation she was trained as a medical technologist. She started her professional career at the Overlook Hospital in Summit, N.J. In 1963 Carolyn accepted an offer to establish a hematology lab and train medical technologists in Ulleval Sykehus in Oslo, Norway. After returning to the U.S. she worked in the Lenox Hill Hospital in New York. In 1968 she accepted a position in the Georgetown University Hematology Department. She worked out of her own lab with prominent doctors in the field of hematology, including Dr. Harvey Alter who discovered the virus of hepatitis C. She also participated in the early research of bone marrow transplant and treatment of juvenile leukemia. Carolyn worked in the University until her and Ludvik's retirement in 1995. They lived in Occoquan, VA before moving to Venice, FL in 2000.
Carolyn enjoyed traveling. Visited many countries in Europe, Central, and South America. She also traveled with her husband on overseas assignments and enjoyed studying history and traditions of different cultures. She was a vivid reader and classical music enthusiast. Carolyn enjoyed graphic and fine arts and together with Ludvik assembled a fine collection of original paintings and lithographs. She will be missed by many friends for her good nature, warm personality, and contagious smile.
A celebration of her life and professional achievements will be held on January 10, 2020 at 1 pm in the Epiphany Cathedral in Venice, FL.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020