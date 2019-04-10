|
Thomas, Carolyn
Oct 7, 1949 - Apr 2, 2019
Carolyn Thomas, 69, of Bradenton, FL, died on Apr 2, 2019. Visitation will be held from 5:00PM to 8:00PM on Friday, Apr 12, 2019, at Westside Funeral Home, 204 7th St W Palmetto, FL. Services will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday, Apr 13, 2019 at Happy Gospel Church, 1915 53rd Ave, E Bradenton, Fl with interment to follow in Bradenton. Funeral arrangements by: Westside Funeral Home, Palmetto.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019
