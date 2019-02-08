|
Hendrickson (Altman), Carrie
April 15, 1957 - January 15, 2019
Carrie (Altman) Hendrickson went peacefully in her sleep on January 15, 2019. A Sarasota native and graduate of Sarasota High School, Carrie was an artist and avid lover of nature and animals. Carrie's passion for those things was evident through her career in the nursery industry and in her pottery and jewelry designs. Carrie is survived by her husband, William "Bill" Hendrickson of 31 years in marriage, her son, William Hendrickson Jr, and granddaughter. Keeping her in their memory are her father, George Altman Jr (Carroll), brothers Trace Altman (Jeanette), John Altman (Yvette), nieces, nephews and extended family residing in Avon Park, Florida. She is predeceased by her mother, Joan Wysocki (Bill "Socki"), Donna Altman, and grandson.
A private Celebration of Life service will be held in Sarasota, Florida on February 10, 2019 for family and friends.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2019