Carrie Mae Adams
Adams, Carrie Mae
Nov 12, 1938 - Jul 15, 2020
Carrie Mae Adams, 81, of Sarasota, FL, passed away on July 15, 2020. Visitation will be held from 6:00pm-8:00pm on Fri., Jul. 31, 2020 and from 11:00am-1:00pm on Sat., Aug. 1, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home. Services will be 1:00pm on Sat., Aug. 1, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home. Funeral arrangements by Jones Funeral Home.
She leaves to cherish her memories: sons, Harvey Adams Jr. and Craig T. Adams; sister, Doricel Glass; brother, US Navy Retired, Preston Troupe; granddaughter, Ashley M. Adams.

Published in Herald Tribune from Jul. 27 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home
4005 N. Tamiami Trail
Sarasota, FL 34234
(941) 355-2535
July 27, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Donald Snyder
