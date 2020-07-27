Or Copy this URL to Share

Adams, Carrie Mae

Nov 12, 1938 - Jul 15, 2020

Carrie Mae Adams, 81, of Sarasota, FL, passed away on July 15, 2020. Visitation will be held from 6:00pm-8:00pm on Fri., Jul. 31, 2020 and from 11:00am-1:00pm on Sat., Aug. 1, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home. Services will be 1:00pm on Sat., Aug. 1, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home. Funeral arrangements by Jones Funeral Home.

She leaves to cherish her memories: sons, Harvey Adams Jr. and Craig T. Adams; sister, Doricel Glass; brother, US Navy Retired, Preston Troupe; granddaughter, Ashley M. Adams.



