Gross, Carroll Ann
Nov. 15, 1947 - Jun 12, 2020
Carroll Ann Gross, 72, of Sarasota, Florida, died on Jun 12, 2020. Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 20th at Toale Brothers Funeral Home, 40 N. Orange Ave. in Sarasota. Funeral arrangements by: Toale Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, Colonial Chapel. To send condolences please visit www.toalebrothers.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.